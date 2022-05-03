E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “E2open Parent Holdings Inc. is a provider of supply chain management software. The Company’s software combines networks, data and applications to provide platform which allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, business planning, logistics, global trade, manufacturing and supply management. E2open Parent Holdings Inc., formerly known as CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ETWO. Loop Capital reduced their price target on E2open Parent from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Craig Hallum began coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities upgraded E2open Parent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded E2open Parent from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE ETWO opened at $8.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. E2open Parent has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $14.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.55. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Francisco Partners Management LP acquired a new position in E2open Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at $437,181,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in E2open Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at $330,504,000. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its holdings in E2open Parent by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 24,968,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145,342 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in E2open Parent by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,448,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in E2open Parent by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,862,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,728 shares in the last quarter. 98.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

E2open Parent Company Profile (Get Rating)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

