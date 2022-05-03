Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 467,500 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the March 31st total of 575,200 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

EGBN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $50.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.98. Eagle Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $49.72 and a fifty-two week high of $63.84.

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.36. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 45.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,573,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,982,000 after buying an additional 29,788 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,021,000 after buying an additional 48,783 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $25,436,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,471,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,372,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

