Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 2,550,000 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 650,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Eargo stock opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 3.54. Eargo has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $57.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAR. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Eargo by 199.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eargo by 254.4% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Maveron General Partner IV LLC acquired a new stake in Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Eargo by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

