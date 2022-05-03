Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.34-1.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.35.

A number of research firms have commented on DEA. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.10.

NYSE DEA opened at $18.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 52.94 and a beta of 0.51.

Easterly Government Properties ( NYSE:DEA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $71.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 302.86%.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 10,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,594 shares of company stock worth $919,174. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 395.4% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 70,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

