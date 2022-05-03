Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.32-$7.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.51. Eaton also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.78-$1.88 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $175.94.

NYSE ETN traded up $3.11 on Tuesday, reaching $149.61. 29,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,402. Eaton has a one year low of $139.12 and a one year high of $175.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

