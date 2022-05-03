Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.32-$7.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.51. Eaton also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.78-$1.88 EPS.

ETN opened at $146.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.04 and its 200 day moving average is $159.44. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $139.12 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eaton will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.67%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eaton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $162.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $175.94.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

