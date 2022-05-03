Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.78-$1.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.84. Eaton also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.32-$7.72 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETN. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price objective on Eaton in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.94.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $146.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Eaton has a 12 month low of $139.12 and a 12 month high of $175.72.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.67%.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Eaton by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,354,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,043,000 after purchasing an additional 145,960 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 43,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

