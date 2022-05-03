Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Eaton updated its Q2 guidance to $1.78-$1.88 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.32-$7.72 EPS.

Shares of ETN opened at $146.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eaton has a 52-week low of $139.12 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.44. The company has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

In other news, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Eaton by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $472,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.94.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

