Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.78-$1.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.84. Eaton also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.32-$7.72 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on ETN. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $162.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Eaton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $175.94.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.61. 29,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.44. Eaton has a twelve month low of $139.12 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The company has a market cap of $59.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

In other Eaton news, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Eaton by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $472,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

