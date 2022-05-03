Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Edgewell Personal Care has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.740-$3.020 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.74-3.02 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EPC stock opened at $37.29 on Tuesday. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

In other news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $259,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 1,156.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 61,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

