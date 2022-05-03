Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Billion

Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.52 billion and the lowest is $1.38 billion. Edwards Lifesciences reported sales of $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full-year sales of $5.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.66 billion to $5.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $6.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $138.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.29.

In related news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 28,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.09, for a total transaction of $3,104,560.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,325.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $3,508,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,893,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 267,081 shares of company stock worth $29,606,428. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EW opened at $104.83 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.58. The firm has a market cap of $65.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

