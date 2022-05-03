eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.57.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EHTH shares. Barclays lowered shares of eHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of eHealth from $33.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of eHealth from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In related news, insider Phillip A. Morelock sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $82,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in eHealth by 205.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in eHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHTH traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $8.58. 3,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.34. eHealth has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $71.64.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.37). eHealth had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $243.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eHealth will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

