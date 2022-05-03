Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) CEO Steven Sherman Sells 6,862 Shares of Stock

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) CEO Steven Sherman sold 6,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $16,537.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 628,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,458.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steven Sherman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 24th, Steven Sherman sold 6,389 shares of Ekso Bionics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $18,783.66.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Steven Sherman sold 5,965 shares of Ekso Bionics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $15,509.00.

EKSO opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average is $2.96. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $6.13.

Ekso Bionics ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 90.01% and a negative return on equity of 32.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EKSO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 35,735.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 100,058 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ekso Bionics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ekso Bionics in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

