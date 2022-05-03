El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Short Interest Down 20.1% in April

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 998,300 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the March 31st total of 1,250,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 189,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.
In other news, COO Miguel Lozano sold 25,238 shares of El Pollo Loco stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $324,813.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ LOCO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.79. 3,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,932. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. El Pollo Loco has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $19.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.13. The stock has a market cap of $396.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.38.
El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.
About El Pollo Loco (Get Rating)
El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of December 29, 2021, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.
