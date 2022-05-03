Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) Short Interest Up 22.2% in April

Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,700 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the March 31st total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Shares of NYSE ELAT traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.41. 4,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,624. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.95. Elanco Animal Health Incorporat has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $56.00.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%.
