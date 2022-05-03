Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) Short Interest Up 22.2% in April

Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,700 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the March 31st total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of NYSE ELAT traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.41. 4,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,624. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.95. Elanco Animal Health Incorporat has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $56.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 133,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 131,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $640,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

