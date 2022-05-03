Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.11.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ELD shares. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 9,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.51, for a total transaction of C$133,883.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,587,988.91. Also, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 29,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.44, for a total transaction of C$423,294.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,393,748.80. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,768 shares of company stock valued at $716,880.

Shares of TSE ELD traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$12.26. The company had a trading volume of 68,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,497. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion and a PE ratio of -12.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of C$9.52 and a one year high of C$15.73.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$308.38 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

