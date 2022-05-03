Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 24.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.
NYSE:EARN opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 1.73. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $13.92.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -244.89%.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 12,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. 27.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN)
- Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
- GitLab Stock is Trying to Put in a Bottom Here
- Saia Growth Accelerates But It May Not Matter
- It’s Time to Book an Appointment for Teladoc Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.