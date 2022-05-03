Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 24.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

NYSE:EARN opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 1.73. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $13.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -244.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EARN shares. JMP Securities cut Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 12,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. 27.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

