EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EME. DA Davidson raised shares of EMCOR Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EMCOR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

NYSE EME opened at $105.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.95. EMCOR Group has a 1 year low of $104.23 and a 1 year high of $135.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.22.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.53%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $165,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,256 shares in the company, valued at $34,950,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,350,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth about $312,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 112,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,677,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.