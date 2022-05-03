Emerge Commerce (OTC:EMCMF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Emerge Commerce (OTC:EMCMFGet Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a C$0.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$1.20. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

OTC EMCMF opened at C$0.40 on Tuesday.

Emerge Commerce Ltd. owns and operates online e-commerce marketplaces in Canada and the United States. Its principal operating e-commerce brands include truLOCAL.ca, UnderPar.com, JustGolfStuff.ca, WagJag.com, and BeRightBack.ca. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

