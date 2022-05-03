Emerge Commerce (OTC:EMCMF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Emerge Commerce (OTC:EMCMF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a C$0.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$1.20. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.
OTC EMCMF opened at C$0.40 on Tuesday.
Emerge Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)
