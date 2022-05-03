Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties primarily in Manhattan and New York metropolitan area. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp cut Empire State Realty Trust from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut Empire State Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.60.

NYSE:ESRT opened at $8.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.29. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 5.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESRT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,311,000 after purchasing an additional 86,889 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,468,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,618,000 after purchasing an additional 779,024 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 320.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 106,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 80,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 217,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

