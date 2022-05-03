Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.43) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 108.39% and a negative return on equity of 24.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, analysts expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ENTA traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.54. 1,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,910. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.19. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $40.37 and a 12 month high of $102.00.

In other news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $406,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 32,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $2,366,421.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,000.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,683 shares of company stock valued at $8,084,777. 12.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,756,000 after acquiring an additional 30,356 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $9,298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENTA. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.75.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

