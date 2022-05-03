Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.43) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 108.39% and a negative return on equity of 24.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, analysts expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of ENTA traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.54. 1,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,910. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.19. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $40.37 and a 12 month high of $102.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,756,000 after acquiring an additional 30,356 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $9,298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently commented on ENTA. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.75.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.
