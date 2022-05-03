Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.43 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($1.43) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.18). Enanta Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.09) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($5.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.82) to ($4.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($4.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.55) to $2.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.35). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.62% and a negative net margin of 108.39%. The company had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.75.

In related news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $406,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 50,559 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $3,601,317.57. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,767.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,683 shares of company stock worth $8,084,777 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 842.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 24,153 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTA traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.80. The company had a trading volume of 144 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,910. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 0.64. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $40.37 and a 1-year high of $102.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.19.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

