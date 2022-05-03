Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the March 31st total of 2,610,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 868,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EHC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Encompass Health by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,288,000 after purchasing an additional 144,463 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 79.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 20,720 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the third quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the third quarter valued at about $965,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $68.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.03. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $88.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.64%.

EHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.89.

About Encompass Health (Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.