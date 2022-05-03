Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $186.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DAVA shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Endava from $162.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endava from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Endava alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $104.38 on Tuesday. Endava has a 1 year low of $86.57 and a 1 year high of $172.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.48 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.81.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $157.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.61 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Endava will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 1,310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endava in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 25,025.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

About Endava (Get Rating)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.