Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 643,600 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the March 31st total of 515,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 304,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Endava by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,333,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,091,000 after purchasing an additional 468,413 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Endava by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,882,000 after purchasing an additional 428,558 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Endava by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,266,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,676,000 after purchasing an additional 42,305 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Endava by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 925,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Endava by 841.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 475,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,201,000 after purchasing an additional 424,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Endava alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on DAVA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Endava from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Endava from $162.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.71.

DAVA stock opened at $104.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 66.48 and a beta of 1.17. Endava has a 1-year low of $86.57 and a 1-year high of $172.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.81.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $157.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.61 million. Endava had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Endava will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endava Company Profile (Get Rating)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.