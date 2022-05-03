Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $393.72.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on EDVMF. CIBC cut their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$44.25 to C$45.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,450 ($30.61) to GBX 2,850 ($35.60) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Endeavour Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$41.00 to C$42.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.
Shares of EDVMF traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $24.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,569. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.27.
Endeavour Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.
