Energean’s (ENOG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Energean (LON:ENOG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,300 ($16.24) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.18% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.74) price objective on shares of Energean in a report on Monday, April 11th.

ENOG stock opened at GBX 1,236 ($15.44) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,129.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 984.84. Energean has a one year low of GBX 599.50 ($7.49) and a one year high of GBX 1,295 ($16.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 417.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in approximately 80 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

