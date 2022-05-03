Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energous Corporation is a developer of a disruptive wire-free charging technology. It solutions enables wireless charging or powering of electronic devices at distance. The wireless charging solution, it is developing employs three dimensional (3D) pocketforming. Energous Corporation is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Energous in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on Energous from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of WATT stock remained flat at $$1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,233. Energous has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $79.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.34.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Energous had a negative return on equity of 98.18% and a negative net margin of 5,479.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Energous will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Energous news, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 74,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $80,676.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cesar Johnston sold 84,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $92,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 198,512 shares of company stock worth $219,869. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WATT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Energous in the third quarter valued at about $1,301,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Energous by 39.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Energous by 27.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Energous by 101.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 75,647 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Energous by 35.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 670,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 174,313 shares during the period. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices. The company's products are used in home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

