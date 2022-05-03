Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Short Interest Down 19.5% in April

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the March 31st total of 2,980,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$14.94 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on shares of Enerplus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enerplus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.06.

Get Enerplus alerts:

ERF traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,326. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $14.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average is $11.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $258.83 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 53.28% and a net margin of 16.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Enerplus by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter worth $399,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter valued at $3,569,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter valued at $4,445,000. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus (Get Rating)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.