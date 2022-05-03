Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enfusion Inc. is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Enfusion from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Enfusion from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Enfusion from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enfusion currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of ENFN opened at $13.53 on Monday. Enfusion has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $23.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.51.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $31.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enfusion will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Enfusion in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enfusion Inc offers software-as-a-service for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

