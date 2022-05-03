Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.48.

E has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut ENI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ENI from €18.50 ($19.47) to €20.00 ($21.05) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. HSBC upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ENI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded ENI to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get ENI alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ENI by 157.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in ENI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in ENI during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in ENI by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in ENI by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENI stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.46. 2,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,263. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.48 and its 200-day moving average is $29.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ENI has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $32.56. The stock has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.90.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. ENI had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $30.97 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that ENI will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $0.9356 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. ENI’s payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

About ENI (Get Rating)

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.