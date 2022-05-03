Enovis (ENOV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Enovis to post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:ENOV opened at $65.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Enovis has a 12-month low of $59.15 and a 12-month high of $164.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Enovis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

