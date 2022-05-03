Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,440,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the March 31st total of 3,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Enovix news, Director J Daniel Mccranie acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $291,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harrold J. Rust acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $50,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Enovix during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enovix by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovix in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Enovix in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enovix in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENVX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enovix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Enovix from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Enovix in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Enovix from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Enovix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

ENVX stock opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. Enovix has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $39.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.12.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.44). Sell-side analysts expect that Enovix will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

