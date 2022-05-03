Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,269.14 ($28.35).

Several analysts have issued reports on ENT shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.23) price objective on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,060 ($25.73) price objective on shares of Entain in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Entain from GBX 2,570 ($32.10) to GBX 2,590 ($32.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

In related news, insider Victoria Jarman bought 1,700 shares of Entain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,440 ($17.99) per share, for a total transaction of £24,480 ($30,580.89).

LON ENT traded down GBX 34 ($0.42) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,484.50 ($18.54). 1,937,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,116,092. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,580.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.30. The company has a market cap of £8.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18. Entain has a twelve month low of GBX 1,170.36 ($14.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,500 ($31.23).

About Entain

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

