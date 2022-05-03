Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Insider Deanna D. Rodriguez Sells 256 Shares of Stock

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $30,776.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,108 shares in the company, valued at $373,643.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE ETR opened at $118.04 on Tuesday. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $98.50 and a 12 month high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.02). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.10%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,028,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,354,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,132 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,152,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,030,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,409 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 948.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,343,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,472 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,965,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,911,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,571 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,426,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,028,000 after acquiring an additional 718,857 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Vertical Research downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

