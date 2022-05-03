Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.56%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Shares of EPD opened at $25.61 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $27.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $55.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 88.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $481,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,213 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,935,602 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $525,626,000 after buying an additional 549,925 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 166.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 60,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 138,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 33,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

