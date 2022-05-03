Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $25.61 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.78.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.57%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $237,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $481,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,213 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 49,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $467,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 166.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 60,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.14.

About Enterprise Products Partners (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.