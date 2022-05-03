Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Financial

Analysts at Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FinViz reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EPD. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $25.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $55.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.78. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Marquard & Bahls AG bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $811,362,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $481,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,213 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,700,000. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,647,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,984,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,307 shares during the period. 27.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enterprise Products Partners (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.