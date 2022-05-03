Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Mizuho from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.95% from the company’s previous close.

EPD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $25.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.78. The company has a market cap of $55.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $27.65.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Marquard & Bahls AG acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $811,362,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $481,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,213 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at $49,700,000. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $35,647,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 18.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,984,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

