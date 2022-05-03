Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Posts Earnings Results

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of EPD opened at $25.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $27.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.78. The company has a market cap of $55.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 88.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.14.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,935,602 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $525,626,000 after purchasing an additional 549,925 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $458,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 138,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 33,093 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

