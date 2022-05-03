Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) PT Raised to $30.00 at Truist Financial

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

NYSE EPD opened at $25.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $27.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.78. The company has a market capitalization of $55.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPD. Marquard & Bahls AG bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $811,362,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $481,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,213 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,700,000. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $35,647,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,984,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,307 shares in the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.