Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) PT Raised to $30.00

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at TD Securities from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

NYSE:EPD traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $26.41. 166,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,535,909. The company has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $27.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.78.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 27.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

