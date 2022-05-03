Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) Short Interest Down 19.5% in April

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the March 31st total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ENVB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enveric Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Aegis cut shares of Enveric Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ:ENVB opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84. Enveric Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $3.74.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enveric Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Enveric Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Enveric Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Enveric Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enveric Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various cannabinoid medicines for cancer care. It has a pipeline of development programs for radiodermatitis, glioblastoma multiforme, pruritus, rashes, and dry skin and chemotherapy-induced neuropathy. The company is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

