Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $78.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.01 and a beta of 1.19. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $64.70 and a twelve month high of $85.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.72.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.62 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Envestnet’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $49,988.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $30,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 2,168.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth $220,000.

About Envestnet (Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.