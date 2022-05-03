Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Eos Energy Enterprises has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.10). Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2,701.52% and a negative return on equity of 144.26%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($7.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect Eos Energy Enterprises to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EOSE stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.07. 15,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,184. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.10. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $21.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EOSE shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

In related news, CFO Randall B. Gonzales bought 43,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $119,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe Mastrangelo purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 121,350 shares of company stock worth $355,179 over the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 416.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 8.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

About Eos Energy Enterprises (Get Rating)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

