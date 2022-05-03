Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eos Energy Storage LLC is a manufacturer of zinc battery storage systems. Eos Energy Storage LLC, formerly known as B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II, is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey. “

EOSE has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.20.

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock opened at $2.13 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $114.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.54. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $21.80.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 144.26% and a negative net margin of 2,701.52%. The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($7.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Randall B. Gonzales acquired 43,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $119,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe Mastrangelo acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 121,350 shares of company stock worth $355,179. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 59.4% during the third quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 8.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 33.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

