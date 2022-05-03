Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Short Interest Up 28.4% in April

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the March 31st total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 221 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 236 to SEK 215 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 245 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 185 to SEK 195 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Epiroc AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.29.

Shares of EPOKY traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.97. The stock had a trading volume of 104,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,590. Epiroc AB has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.72.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in Sweden. It operates through Equipment & Service and Tools & Attachments segments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, mechanical rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, exploration drilling, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for water and energy; and related spare parts, services, and solutions.

