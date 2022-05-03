Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.29.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$88.50 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$103.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

EQGPF stock opened at $44.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.74. Equitable Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.04 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.