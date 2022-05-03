Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Eastman Chemical’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will earn $2.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.63.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.12). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $139.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.07.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $101.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.99. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $130.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.75%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $586,797.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,053,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,215,615,000 after purchasing an additional 394,406 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,677,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,120,000 after purchasing an additional 25,673 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,377,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,502,000 after purchasing an additional 11,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 18.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,782,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,534,000 after acquiring an additional 279,113 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,507,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,487,000 after acquiring an additional 272,326 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

