Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Encore Wire Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Encore Wire in a research report issued on Monday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the electronics maker will earn $4.15 per share for the quarter.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $7.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $5.02. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 55.00%. The firm had revenue of $723.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WIRE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Encore Wire stock opened at $117.40 on Tuesday. Encore Wire has a 1 year low of $65.98 and a 1 year high of $151.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at $30,462,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Encore Wire by 182.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 229,966 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,808,000 after acquiring an additional 148,654 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Encore Wire by 288.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 185,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,483,000 after acquiring an additional 137,514 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Encore Wire during the 1st quarter worth $10,193,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 241,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,922,000 after purchasing an additional 88,515 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.25%.

About Encore Wire (Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.